Decadent Coffee and Dessert Bar Launches Fall Drink Menu and Decadent Desserts!

Overland Park, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Its Fall Y’all…that’s the motto for Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar launching a southern inspired drink menu and some tasty desserts. “All of our hand-crafted lattes are made with our custom Decadent espresso blend that enhances the flavor of our coffee drinks, making them perfect from the first to last sip,” says Jeff Martin who is the founder of Decadent.

Decadent just launched its fall drink menu which includes Caramel & Toasted Coconut Latte, Tiramisu, Butter Pecan and Pumpkin Infused Spice Latte. “These drinks pair amazing with our fresh made croissants and house made pastries,“ says Martin. Decadent also brings back its thick, rich drinking chocolate. Decadent Hot Chocolate is topped with mini marshmallows and house made chocolate sauce.

In addition to the fall drink menu, Decadent has launched a few fall desserts featuring the Pumpkin Coffee Cake, Pumpkin Spice Bundt cake, and Toasted Marshmallow Gelato. Martin says, “ Our toasted marshmallow gelato pairs great with our Decadent Smores Skillet, nothing says fall like Smore’s.”

Decadent started in 2015 in Overland Park KS. “I consider Decadent as one of the first fast casual dessert concepts” says Martin. Decadent prides itself on offering high quality desserts for a quality price. “The best part about Decadent is that you can walk in anytime of the day and have a amazing dessert in our dessert shop,” says Martin.

For more information on Decadent check us out at www.decadentdessertbar.com