Debut festival sure to put you in the right spirit(s)

Mark you calendar: The Whiskey and Fine Spirits Festival will make its debut, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks.

You'll have a chance to sample from more than 30 distillers and enjoy food samples at the new event, sponsored by Lehigh Valley Style. You'll find whiskey, scotch, vodka, gin, rum, tequila, cordials and handcrafted cocktails.

Among the distillers lined up for the event:

* Social Still of Bethlehem

* Bird Dog Whiskey

* Dad's Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey

* Makers Mark & Knob Creek

* Brown Forman

* Caledonia Spirits

* Catoctin Creek Distilling Co.

* Samson & Surrey,

How much: $50 for admission during the two-hour tasting; $75 for VIP tickets, which gives you early access to the tasting floor, exclusive food samples and photo opportunities. $10 for designated drivers.

Info, tickets: http://lehighvalleystyle.com/lehigh-valley-style-whiskey-fest

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628