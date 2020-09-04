Death Row inmate set free after 37 years

Renaldo Hudson, 56, was released from Danville Correctional Center on Sept. 2, 2020 after Gov. J.B. Pritzker granted his clemency petition. Pritzker has granted clemency to about 50 inmates since the pandemic began, including more than a dozen murderers. Hudson is a former death row inmate convicted of the June 6, 1983 murder of an elderly neighbor, Folke Petersen, 72, who was stabbed more than 60 times during a robbery. Hudson was 19 at the time.