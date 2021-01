James Timpson, who worked with Dante "Tater" Barksdale at Safe Streets, took his death on Sunday hard and questioned all the time and effort they put into changing the lives of young men at risk of killing or being killed on the city streets. But there's no quit in the realm of violence intervention and peacemaking. "You have to finish the work," Timpson says. "That’s what the work is about. That’s what Tater was about. You can’t give up.’”