Dearly departed: 15 Chicago restaurants Phil Vettel misses the most

There's a group page on Facebook called "Chicago Restaurants 86 But Not Forgotten." ("86" is restaurant shorthand for a dish no longer available that night.) Launched in January 2016 by longtime Chicago chef Patrick Crane (currently at the Hidden Shamrock gastropub in Lincoln Park), the site is a place where chefs and others reminisce about departed restaurants.

Because Thursday is Day of the Dead (All Souls' Day, if you prefer), I thought I'd do my own reminiscing and invite my readers to join in.

I narrowed my list to 15 restaurants, which wasn't easy. I skipped the obvious choices (Ambria, Charlie Trotter's, Le Francais), recent closings (mk, Tru) and places that I never got to experience personally (The Bakery, Barney's Market Club, Henrici's, Mister Kelly's). I included some big names, but also quite a few lesser-known restaurants that appealed to me personally.

You'll undoubtedly think of many places I've overlooked.

302 West

302 West was one of the finest restaurants the western suburbs ever produced. Housed in a restored bank building, the split-level dining room offered soaring ceilings and bright-white walls, and the bar, located in an open loft, let imbibers watch the goings-on below. Owner Joel Findlay was a brilliant chef, particularly when it came to fish, and his wife and partner, Catherine Findlay, created so many outstanding desserts that you'd have at least 15 to choose among every evening. I'd take extra time every visit to read through the wine list, written by Joel Findlay and peppered with informative and sometimes humorous commentary. When Joel Findlay died, much too soon, in 2004, Catherine Findlay kept the staff together and operated the restaurant for nearly two more years before selling it, ending a 19-year run.

Brasserie Jo

Until 1995, the only way to experience chef Jean Joho's food was by digging deep into your wallet to dine at Everest. Then Brasserie Jo debuted (at 59 W. Hubbard St.) with sub-$15 entrees and a menu featuring choucroute, tarte flambee, Joho's shrimp bag and other delights. I loved the bustling look and feel of the place, the bagged demi baguettes that greeted you at the table; and when I griped in print about the lack of a coatroom, management quickly added one. The restaurant caught national attention, too, winning best new restaurant from the James Beard Foundation. The address remains in the Lettuce Entertain You family; the space now houses Il Porcellino, Ramen-San and the rooftop Studio Paris nightclub.

The Cottage

Calumet City's contribution to the fine-dining scene was a formidable one. Jerry and Carolyn Buster, who had worked under legendary chef Louis Szathmary at The Bakery, opened this homey suburban restaurant, which oozed country charm. This was the perfect fall restaurant, I thought; the menu offered game (chutney-glazed grilled quail, grilled venison with mustard sauce), and Carolyn's voluptuous soups were not to be missed. Dinners would begin with warm, crusty bread, accompanied by a spreadable blend of olives, sun-dried tomatoes and capers. With Carolyn running the kitchen and Jerry as affable host, a delightful experience was all but assured.

The Eccentric

Yes, kids, Oprah Winfrey once had a restaurant. The Eccentric, a Rich Melman creation with you-know-who as its most visible partner, opened in 1989 with Michael Kornick as chef (succeeded by Jody Denton) and had a very respectable six-year run in River North. The decor was all over the map (including a cunning street map that seamlessly linked Chicago to London and Paris), using mixed floor materials, abrupt color shifts on the walls, and art that included a picture of Charlie Brown rendered as a Romanesque bust. It was a riot, and if you were lucky, you'd catch a glimpse of Winfrey herself; 1989-Me was enthralled. The menu itself was straight-up American; the go-to entree was prime rib, and the signature side was "Oprah's potatoes," which were mashed and jazzed up with horseradish.

Gordon

Too obvious? Too bad; Gordon was the very first restaurant I reviewed for the Tribune (even though it was 13 years old by then), and I went back multiple times in the following 10 years, thanks to the restaurant's frequent chef turnover (most of whom left to open their own restaurants). Among the Gordon chefs whose creative food I enjoyed were John Terzcak, Kornick, Ron Blazek, Michael Smith, Stewart Parsons and Don Yamauchi.) I loved everything about the River North place; the cool plaster hands used as curtain tiebacks, the naughty graffiti and artworks in the powder rooms and, of course, the dapper, unflappable presence of owner Gordon Sinclair, himself, who kept his restaurant sophisticated and vibrant for 23 years. (He famously banned cellphones from the dining room in 1991.) Whenever I dined here, I always felt cooler than I really was.

Grace

No, not the four-star restaurant by Curtis Duffy and Michael Muser, which is still very much alive. But before that Grace, there was chef/owner Ted Cizma's restaurant, named for his younger daughter and located, oddly enough, a block east of the current Grace. Cizma loved cooking game - blackberry-stuffed venison loin, grilled boar tenderloin, rabbit with prunes and port-wine sauce - and I loved eating there.

Jimmy's Place

The late Jimmy Rohr, veteran restaurateur and opera devotee, ran this refined, sophisticated restaurant in Avondale. The opening chef in 1978 was the late Yoshi Katsumura (who would go on to open Yoshi's Cafe in Wrigleyville), followed by Kevin Shikami (a Food & Wine best new chef in 1991). French cuisine, sometimes with Japanese accents, was the menu's stock in trade, opera music played discreetly overhead and, due to Rohr's severe allergies, Jimmy's Place was the first Chicago restaurant with an outright ban on smoking (along with perfumes and scents; Rohr often said the overly cologned male customers were most problematic). Desserts included the opera-inspired Tosca's Kiss and the Otello, and the dining rooms were decorated with vintage opera posters - American opera companies in one room, international companies in the other. Rohr passed away in 1999, leaving a wonderful legacy.

Le Titi de Paris

In 2012, the big news was the closing of Charlie Trotter's after 25 years, but out in the northwest suburbs, Le Titi de Paris called it a career after a remarkable 40-year run, which began in Palatine and ended in Arlington Heights. Chef and owner Pierre Pollin (who bought the restaurant from original owner Christian Zeiger) was a masterful chef, aided in no small measure by maitre d' and sommelier Marcel Flori. Le Titi was a beautiful experience, one with all the trappings of formal dining but none of the stuffiness. Regulars would mark their calendars for the two-week stretch in March when Pollin would feature bouillabaisse and cassoulet on the menu, and for Flori's occasional wine dinners, during which he played guitar.

Melange

Chef David Jarvis had me at pecan-breaded oysters, a crunchy, sweet and earthy dish that curled my toes in 1990. I raved about the eclectic, but utterly professional, gem in Wilmette, a very pretty space done in aqua and salmon hues - and dishes like Jarvis' wild turkey breast stuffed with truffle mousse. All of that disappeared the following April, however, when a roof fire in the Plaza del Lago center destroyed Melange and other businesses. It took Jarvis nearly a year to reopen, this time in larger digs in nearby Northfield (the opening wine list included "fire-sale reds," which had water-damaged labels), but Melange finally was back, along with those oysters. I miss the Wilmette original more than the Northfield sequel, but mostly, I miss Jarvis' food.

Park Avenue Cafe

Bread service has become optional at many restaurants these days, but back in the late '90s, bread was a statement at this New York import, which closed in 2002. A wicker basket crammed with goodies - cloud-soft mini loaves, peppered cornbread, crunchy carrots - arrived at the table moments after you sat down at the Gold Coast restaurant. Then there was chef David Burke's menu, which included now-ubiquitous pastrami salmon and Burke's signature swordfish chop. For dessert, there was a shimmering tempered-chocolate cube that cracked open to reveal fluffy espresso mousse. Best of all was brunch, an assortment of American dishes served dim-sum style from wheeled carts - a gimmick that would inspire restaurants such as State Bird Provisions in San Francisco.

Savarin

I was going to go all inside-baseball and say the restaurant I really missed was Mistral, the John Hogan project that never quite got off the ground. Savarin was the 1998 restaurant chef Hogan did open, a gorgeous space with walls treated to resemble green leather, ornate chandeliers and linen-draped tables. An upstairs salon displayed chef portraits of Jean Joho, Jean Banchet, Paul Bocuse, Roland Licccioni, and other friends and mentors. (I dubbed them Hogan's Heroes at the time.) Savarin showed Hogan's mastery of French technique; the menu interspersed bistro classics with sturgeon-wrapped crab mousse and a knockout composition of sea urchin and crabmeat in lobster sauce with a sabayon gratin. If there were more justice in the world, Savarin would be around still.

Sole Mio

Dennis Terczak (brother of John) was the original chef at Avanzare (a Streeterville restaurant that almost made this list), and Terczak took that spirit with him to Lincoln Park, where Sole Mio (which he opened with Jennifer Newbury) became a quintessential neighborhood restaurant, chock-full of regulars who enjoyed hefty portions, approachable prices and some of the best Italian cooking in the city. Light on the tongue pizzas, terrific pasta dishes and clever desserts helped Sole Mio to a very nice, nine-year run that ended in 1997. Tragically, chef Terczak died two years later from a rare liver disease.

Star Top Cafe

The food was spicy, the music loud (vinyl only, played on a console stereo), the tablecloths reptilian. Chef Michael Short whipped up offbeat flavor combinations (scallops and pasta bathed in mint-Montrachet sauce, skate wing in wasabi beurre blanc - in 1992, mind you) and was using Sichuan peppercorns long before they became a thing. But what sometimes seemed like capricious ingredient pairings always made sense on the plate. Bill Ammons, also the pastry chef, patrolled the Lincoln Park dining room with a ready wit, delivered in a gentle drawl. Star Top Cafe wasn't for everybody, but I loved the joint.

Trio

Also obvious, perhaps, but impossible to ignore. Trio was the brainchild of proprietor and sommelier Henry Adaniya, who recruited the redoubtable chef team of Rick Tramonto and Gale Gand, and the combination of skill, creativity and utter professionalism was marvelous to behold. When Tramonto and Gale left, the top toque passed to Shawn McClain (who went on to create Green Zebra and Spring, along with several Las Vegas restaurants), and after that tour of duty, Adaniya reached out to the French Laundry and brought a young chef named Grant Achatz to Chicago. Never doubt Henry's eye for talent. Trio (by then renamed Trio Atelier) closed in 2006 after more than 12 years in business.

Tuttaposto

The name was a contraction of "tutto a posto," roughly meaning "all is as it should be" (we might translate it to "it's all good" today), and the Mediterranean restaurant with the Italian name was the brainchild of Tony Mantuano, who created it in between his two terms running Spiaggia (where he's running things today). It started on Franklin Street in 1991,and between the crispy pizzas and the rosemary-perfumed porchetta, there was nothing not to like. After a landlord dispute, Mantuano moved the operation to NBC Tower, re-christening it Mantuano's Mediterranean Table, where the chef added whimsical dishes such as flaming ouzo shrimp (his tongue-in-cheek nod to saganaki). Mantuano was forced out in late 1999 by his money partners, and the space went through a few name changes before closing for good in 2009.

