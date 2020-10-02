  1. Home
Daywatch: Trump tests positive for COVID-19, inside Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan’s job machine and a guide to the Midwest’s fall foliage

October 2, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.