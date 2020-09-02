  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: Trump takes reelection message to Kenosha, universities suspend students for flouting COVID-19 rules and Chicago sees hottest summer on record

September 2, 2020 | 7:09am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.