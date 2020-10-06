  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: Trump returns to White House, state GOP files lawsuit against Pritzker tax amendment and the return of Dark Lord imperial stout

October 6, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.