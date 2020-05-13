  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: State reports record daily cases, why pools could be last to reopen and dog scams may be on the rise

May 13, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.