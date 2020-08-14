  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: Protesters turned away from Lightfoot’s block, state senator charged with tax evasion, and why millennials may be leaving Chicago

August 14, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.