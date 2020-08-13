  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: Pritzker warns of stricter COVID-19 measures, why Englewood residents told protesters to leave and how outdoor dining may look when summer ends

August 13, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.