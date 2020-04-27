  1. Home
Daywatch: Pritzker warns party social distance violators, how school shutdown affects kids with special needs and recapping ‘The Last Dance’

April 27, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.