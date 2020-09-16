  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: Pritzker warns of ‘nightmare scenario’ for budget, universities look to contain COVID-19 spread and the city’s best soft serve

September 16, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.