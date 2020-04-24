  1. Home
Daywatch: Pritzker extends ‘modified’ shutdown, the difficulty of enforcing masks and a chef’s pandemic pivot to tamale pickup

April 24, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.