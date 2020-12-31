  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: New year brings new laws, homicides increased by 50% in 2020 and Chicago takeout favorites

December 31, 2020 | 6:50am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.