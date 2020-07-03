  1. Home
Daywatch: Lightfoot’s new travel rule, no apparent virus spread from protests and how to celebrate July 4th in Chicago

July 3, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.