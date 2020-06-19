  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: Lake Michigan nears historic high as lakefront to reopen, U. of I. unveils COVID-19 plan for fall and Chicago’s restaurant reckoning continues

June 19, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.