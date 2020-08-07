  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: Illinois extends unemployment, how parents can navigate back-to-school anxiety and Lakefront restaurants to reopen this week

August 7, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.