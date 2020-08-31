  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: Five shot in Morgan Park, worries about new health care plan for foster children and the pandemic spurs babysitter bidding wars

August 31, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.