  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: COVID-19 vaccine could be days away, DoorDash delivery service imposes ‘Chicago fee’ and Chicagoans go big with holiday decor

December 9, 2020 | 7:07am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.