Daywatch: Columbus statue gone, racial disparity in CPS remote participation and the Tamale Guy is opening a restaurant soon

July 24, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.