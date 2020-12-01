  1. Home
Daywatch: City shuts down 300-person party, watchdog says legislation put ComEd over public good, and Chance the Rapper decamps to suburbs

December 1, 2020 | 6:35am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.