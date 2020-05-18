  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: Churchgoers defy stay-at-home order, Cook County gets a D in social distancing and how shopping will look when stores reopen

May 18, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.