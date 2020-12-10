  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: Chicago aims to vaccinate all city adults in 2021, firearm permits see record-shattering increase and the trendiest recipes of 2020

December 10, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.