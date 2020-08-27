  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Daywatch: Antioch teen charged in Kenosha shootings, why some Chicagoans are moving away and a Seafood City dining guide

August 27, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.