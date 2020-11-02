  1. Home
Daywatch: All Illinois regions face tighter COVID restrictions, Trump doubles Biden in campaign stops and 13 new Chicago sandwiches to take home

November 2, 2020 | 6:49am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

Good morning, Chicago. Here are some of the top stories you need to know to start your day.