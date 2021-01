On the heels of record number of Chicago carjackings in 2020, the trend appears to be continuing into the new year.Through Jan. 10, the latest city data, the Chicago Police recorded 61 carjackings. That is compared to a total of 22 in 2020. Carjackings in 2020 rose about 135%, to 1,415 in 2020 from 603 in 2019, according to the Tribune review of police information.