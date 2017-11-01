A day at the Goose Island Shrimp House, a 44-year-old Chicago institution

Manning the cash register at the Goose Island Shrimp House, a squat man with thick, tattooed forearms talks with customers as if they're old friends. That's because, in many cases, they are. The man's name is Lamon Eichelberger, and he's been working at the Division Street restaurant for more than two decades. As a tall, gray-haired man picking up a bag of shrimp fills Eichelberger in on the well-being of a mutual pal, other regulars stream through the door - a police officer, a kid and a well-put-together woman who approaches the counter as if on a mission. "I've been coming here since my oldest son was a child, and my oldest son is almost 40," she says.

"It's been a long time," continues the woman, Maxine Ray, crossing the floor to talk. "Everything's good - shrimp, scallops. I live way down south on 103rd, and I come here all the time."

Ray grew up in the neighborhood, she says, and discovered the shrimp house when her sister and her sister's friends would visit a long-gone lounge down the street. Like many others, they would stop here afterward for a fried seafood feast.

Sitting near the corner of Division Street and Hickory Avenue, the 44-year-old Goose Island Shrimp House is a Chicago institution, beloved by customers from all walks of life. It's not hard to see why: One heft of a heavily battered, golden-brown jumbo shrimp, and you know this place means business. But the impossibly crisp fried shrimp, scallops, clams and oysters are only one reason the neighborhood favorite has stood the test of time. As straight-to-the-point as its name is, it might be just slightly off: It could be called the Goose Island Shrimp Home. Because that's exactly what it's been, not only for visitors over the last four decades, but also for the tight team of friends and family who make it all happen.

"How did I get involved? My best friend got me involved," says Eichelberger, a manager and the de facto spokesperson for the team that helms the fryers, maintains the spotless kitchen and runs the cash register. "I was looking for a job, and he got me a job 24 years ago. It started from there."

Eichelberger's long tenure sounds remarkable, but it's characteristic of the group of friends from the West Side who all came to work at the shrimp house. Tony Shaw, the friend who got Eichelberger the job, has worked at the restaurant for 27 years. Eichelberger's brothers, Bernard and Donald, have been here for, respectively, about 20 and 15 years. Manager Greg Brown's tenure is also about 15 years. Another friend, who goes only by Ferris, pre-dates them all, having started more than 30 years ago. Known, as "the guy with the Jheri Curl who moves real fast," according to Eichelberger, Ferris has taken breaks from the job over the decades but recently returned - to the delight of longtime customers who remember him from a bygone era.

The restaurant is owned by a family that prefers to keep a low profile, making Eichelberger the face of the business. Those who visit the shrimp house almost certainly know, or at least recognize, the 44-year-old. When the restaurant is busy, he can be all business - but it's only because he wants to get the crowds served as quickly as possible. "A lot of people come in and say, 'That guy right there is mean and serious,'" he says with a laugh. "Sometimes I'm right to the point, working, but I'm not a mean guy. I like to joke a little bit. Once they get to know me, they know I'm sweet as pie."

The interior of the shrimp house is untouched by time. It's small, and there are no tables. It's primarily characterized by customer photos, a Ms. Pacman arcade machine and a hodgepodge of ephemera collected over the decades, everything from a wooden ship's wheel to a faded Bears poster.

The neighborhood, however, has seen massive change. For decades, it was a stone's throw away from the sprawling Cabrini Green housing project. "A lot of people said it was horrible and things like that," says Eichelberger of the Cabrini years. "It had its moments, but, mostly, it was a beautiful thing. And the people from Cabrini Green still come back to this place, because it's home. They're family. We grew up with them."

Today, where public housing and vacant land once stood, big-box stores and pricey condos are on the rise, literally and figuratively. "When Cabrini was here, the area was more residential," says Eichelberger. "And now residential is coming back. We're getting a whole new generation, which is great."

As the day goes by, two older men catch up and share a few laughs, lingering in the corner until their food, fried to order, is ready. "He's been coming here almost every day for 20 years," says Eichelberger after the men shuffle out. Later, Eichelberger tells the story of a boy who, years ago, was known in the neighborhood for selling videos door-to-door. Now grown, living in Wisconsin with a son of his own, he recently stopped by and thanked the crew for looking out for him as a kid.

Of course, it's not all commiseration and laughs. The restaurant is open until 4 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 5 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Eichelberger and the team regularly log long days and nights making the cocktail sauce and secret-recipe batter, serving seafood by the half-pound, three-quarter pound or pound to the throngs of people who gather outside - especially after the bars close. "If there's something happening in the city, at the end of the night, it's happening here," says Eichelberger. Last Lent, they were so busy that they had to turn down a request to be featured on "Diners, Dive-Ins & Dives."

On the walls hang photos of countless celebrity customers, from the late Michael Clark Douglas to "Friday After Next" actress Nikki Davis to the cast of "Cooley High." Eichelberger can tell story after story of stars stopping in: Steve Harvey, Jack Black, Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O'Neal. But ultimately, this place is about the regulars. It's the daily exchange of comfort food and warm friendship among loyalists near and far, visitors and hosts that makes the Goose Island Shrimp House what it is.

To that end, while the institution has given some consideration to signing up with the many delivery services made available to restaurants in recent years, so far, its standing its ground. "We've thought about it," Eichelberger says. "But I think the experience is to come get it here."

Goose Island Shrimp House, 1011 W. Division St., 312-642-3640, www.gooseislandshrimphouse.com

Matt Lee is a freelance writer.

food@chicagotribune.com

Chicago's best cheap eats: 30 days of lunch deals, happy hour specials and more »

Dearly departed: 15 Chicago restaurants Phil Vettel misses the most »