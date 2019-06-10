Davidovich NYC Bagel & Sandwich Shop Gears up for Nationwide Expansion

(RestaurantNews.com) Building on America’s Love for Bagels, Davidovich Bakery is gearing up for nationwide expansion with the announcement of its highly anticipated franchise opportunity. Fueled by its ever-growing pop culture influence, the brand is positioned for aggressive development throughout the country, which will be seeded by plans to have more than a dozen franchised locations open in the next year.

“We believe that there is a continued demand for authentic, NYC made and certified bagels throughout the United States. With the expansion of our retail franchise concept Davidovich NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop can provide our customers with an offering of products and beverages that compliment the world’s most famous and authentic Bagel, the Davidovich,” a spokesperson for the company has said, “with single and multi-unit opportunity’s this unique concept will definitely be a game changer in the breakfast and lunch segment, early interest of the brand is already off the charts.”

The Davidovich NYC Bagel Franchise brand of bagels is well-known for its traditionally made, all natural, non-GMO certified, water boiled, plank baked, Kosher and Pas Yisroel bagels. The brand has been featured as the hallmark of great bagels on such media outlets as Forbes Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Jon Stewart Show, The History Channel, Andrew Zimmern’s Bizarre Foods America, ABC news and many more. Earlier this year, Davidovich NYC Bagel was chosen as the Official Bagel of the Coachella Music Festival. Davidovich Bagels has also partnered with The NYC Food Bank and City Harvest to promote the “Pay it Forward, Feed the Hungry” Campaign which has been a great success.

“While other local shops have popped up to cash in on bagel demand, no one else offers the breadth of over 20 varieties of handmade, artisan, all natural proprietary bagels, delicious pastries, cookies and cakes and mouthwatering gourmet sandwiches catering to bagel and sandwich lovers.’

About Davidovich

Davidovich is a unique franchise concept in the bagel industry, which offers the franchisee the opportunity to serve authentic NYC bagels without a large investment in expensive bagel making equipment, the investment of time, and artisan skills necessary to offer the best bagels in the world to their customers. Studies have shown that stores selling Davidovich Bagels, in many cases, outsell locally made bagel products, due to their authentic nature.

Davidovich is targeting passionate franchisees with previous food service ownership or operating experience and a desire to open single or multiple units. The total initial investment for a franchise is competitive. Davidovich is providing franchisees full-service, in-store training, teaching key components such as management, marketing, and detailed operational training. Franchisees will also receive opening training (on-location) store setup and ongoing assistance.

Media Contact:

Marc Fintz

Director of Business Development

212-391-2870 x113

sales@davidovichnyc.com