Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens North Hollywood Location

Los Angeles Cult Favorite Opens its Second Location with More to Come by Year’s End

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dave’s Hot Chicken, LA’s favorite Nashville Hot Chicken spot, today announced the grand opening of its second location in the heart of North Hollywood’s Arts District. The fast-casual concept specializes in Hot Chicken tenders and sliders, offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Heat to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), and sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken’s second location is located at 5166 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. With seating for 60, including an outdoor dining patio, the restaurant will be open from 11:30am to 1am daily.

“We’re thrilled to be opening a second location to meet the insane demand for our chicken,” said Chef Dave Kopushyan, one of the original founders of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “I feel like we are living the American dream. We started in a parking lot pop-up a couple of years ago and are already opening a second location, with more in the works – all because of the love and support from our loyal customers.”

Chef Dave, along with his three best friends, came up with the idea for Dave’s Hot Chicken in early 2017. Chef Dave – a classically trained chef and self-described spice freak – was inspired by the unique, flavorful spice of Nashville Hot Chicken and set out to create his own craveable version for Los Angelenos.

Dave’s passion and work paid off, with the Daily Meal naming Dave’s Hot Chicken the second most popular restaurant in the country according to 2018 Yelp insights. Currently, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s single restaurant has a 4.5 Yelp rating with more than 2,400 reviews.

The company will also open a location in Los Angeles’ booming Koreatown on the corner of Wilshire and Normandie in December.

