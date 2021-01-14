Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens First International Location in Toronto

Brand’s First Restaurant Outside of California Comes by Way of Partnership with Toronto-Based John Bitove and daughter Blair Bitove

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dave’s Hot Chicken , the humble late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation, today announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant, and first international location, at 1582 Queen Street West , in the Parkdale neighborhood of Toronto.

Beginning Friday, January 15, Dave’s Hot Chicken Parkdale will be open from 11am – 10pm, seven days a week. The fast-casual concept specializes in Hot Chicken tenders and sliders, offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Heat to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), and sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries.

The owners of the restaurant will be John Bitove, longtime Toronto resident and founder of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, and his daughter Blair. The Parkdale Dave’s Hot Chicken will initially be open for take-out, with delivery through Ubereats and Doordash to follow.

“There are only a handful of Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in North America, and each of these locations has a design and artwork that reflects the neighbourhoods they are a part of,” said Blair Bitove, director of business development for Dave’s Hot Chicken in Canada. “Along with a limited menu of the most craveable hot chicken around, we’re excited to offer local craft beers as well as a secret, regionally inspired menu shortly.”

Chef Dave, along with his three best friends, came up with the idea for Dave’s Hot Chicken in early 2017. Chef Dave – a classically trained chef and self-described spice freak – was inspired by the unique, flavorful spice of Nashville Hot Chicken and set out to create his own version.

Chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends opened the first Dave’s Hot Chicken as a parking lot pop-up in early 2017. A self-described “spice freak,” Kopushyan fell in love with the flavor profile of Nashville Hot Chicken and wanted to bring that experience to Los Angeles natives. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. Now, backed by Bill Phelps, co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels and one of the original investors in Blaze Pizza, Dave’s Hot Chicken is focused on bringing its crave-able tenders and sliders to communities throughout the country. Additional brand investors include former California First Lady Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis, Red Sox owner Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan. For more information, visit www.daveshotchicken.com .

