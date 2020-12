Dave’s Hot Chicken Heats up Orange County with Opening of Fountain Valley Restaurant

Newest Location Finishes a Year of Expansion for the Rapid-Growth Concept

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dave’s Hot Chicken , Southern California’s favorite hot chicken spot, today announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant, at 10832 Warner Ave. in Fountain Valley. This new restaurant marks the first Orange County Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant, and brings the number of open Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants to seven, with hundreds more in the pipeline.

Beginning Wednesday, December 23, Dave’s Hot Chicken Fountain Valley will be open from 11am – 9pm, seven days a week. The fast-casual cconcept specializes in Hot Chicken tenders and sliders, offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Heat to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), and sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries.

The restaurant will be owned and operated by Kei Concepts. Kei Concepts develops and manages both proprietary brands and incubates emerging concepts from all over the world, including Gem Dining, The Alley, Súp Noodle Bar, The Vox Kitchen, and others.

The Fountain Valley Dave’s Hot Chicken will initially be open for take-out, and delivery through all major third-party providers, including Postmates, Doordash, Ubereats and Grubhub.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to blow people’s minds with an insane combination of craveable hot chicken, unique spice combinations and best-in-class hospitality,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “We’re looking forward to serving the best hot chicken in Orange County, as we continue to build momentum toward what we feel will be a wildly successful 2021.”

Chef Dave, along with his three best friends, came up with the idea for Dave’s Hot Chicken in early 2017. Chef Dave – a classically trained chef and self-described spice freak – was inspired by the unique, flavorful spice of Nashville Hot Chicken and set out to create his own craveable version.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is one of the fastest-growing restaurant concepts in history, having more than 200 locations under contract since it began franchising just over one year ago.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

Chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends opened the first Dave’s Hot Chicken as a parking lot pop-up in early 2017. A self-described “spice freak,” Kopushyan fell in love with the flavor profile of Nashville Hot Chicken and wanted to bring that experience to Los Angeles natives. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. Now, backed by Bill Phelps, co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels and one of the original investors in Blaze Pizza, Dave’s Hot Chicken is focused on bringing its crave-able tenders and sliders to communities throughout the country. Additional brand investors include former California First Lady Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis, Red Sox owner Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan. For more information, visit www.daveshotchicken.com .

