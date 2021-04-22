Dave’s Hot Chicken Continues San Diego Expansion With Opening of New El Cajon Restaurant

Second Area Restaurant to Build on the Success of the Company’s Pacific Beach Location

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dave’s Hot Chicken , the scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation, today announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant, in El Cajon, just east of San Diego. The El Cajon restaurant, located at 110 Fletcher Parkway, will celebrate its grand opening on Sunday, April 25, and will be open seven days a week from 10am until 1am.

The fast-casual concept specializes in Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries. Offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken utilizes a proprietary spice blend crafted specifically for its heat level.

This is the second San Diego-area Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant, with the company’s Pacific Beach location having opened in May of 2020. El Cajon also marks the second of twelve Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants which local residents and business partners Lawrence Joseph Kourie and Andrew Feghali will open in the area.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just three short years ago. We are ecstatic to be opening our second location in the San Diego area and grateful to the community for the support it has shown for our Pacific Beach location!”

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, Arman Oganesyan and best friend Chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, launched Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot pop-up in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to almost 300 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada and will open an additional 30 to 40 locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.” Additional brand investors include former California First Lady Maria Shriver, Red Sox owner Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan. For more information, visit www.daveshotchicken.com .

