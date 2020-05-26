Dave’s Hot Chicken Brings the Heat to San Diego with New Pacific Beach Location

Los Angeles Cult Favorite Opens its first San Diego Location

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dave’s Hot Chicken , LA’s favorite Nashville Hot Chicken spot, today announced the grand opening of its Pacific Beach restaurant, marking the first Dave’s Hot Chicken in San Diego. Beginning Friday, May 29, Dave’s Hot Chicken Pacific Beach, located at 1001 Garnet Ave., Suite 100 , will be open from 11am – 11pm Monday through Thursday, and 11am until midnight Friday through Sunday.

The fast-casual concept specializes in Hot Chicken tenders and sliders, offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Heat to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), and sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries.

The 2,000 square-foot Pacific Beach restaurant will initially be open for take-out, with team members dawning custom Dave’s Hot Chicken masks, and social distancing enforced while in line. Delivery through third-party providers, including Postmates, Doordash, Ubereats and Grubhub, will also be available. The location is one of ten Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants which local residents and business partners Lawrence Joseph Kourie, and Andrew Feghali, will open in the area.

“When we tried Dave’s Hot Chicken for the first time, and saw the love the brand and product had on social media, we knew it was something we wanted to be a part of,” said Kourie.

“As San Diego residents, we’re excited to bring this craveable, delicious food to our hometown, while creating local jobs for local residents in the process,” added Feghali.

Chef Dave, along with his three best friends, came up with the idea for Dave’s Hot Chicken in early 2017. Chef Dave – a classically trained chef and self-described spice freak – was inspired by the unique, flavorful spice of Nashville Hot Chicken and set out to create his own craveable version.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is one of the fastest-growing restaurant concepts in history, having more than 100 locations under contract since it began franchising less than seven months ago.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

Chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends opened the first Dave’s Hot Chicken as a parking lot pop-up in early 2017. A self-described “spice freak,” Kopushyan fell in love with the flavor profile of Nashville Hot Chicken and wanted to bring that experience to Los Angeles natives. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. Now, backed by Bill Phelps, co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels and one of the original investors in Blaze Pizza, Dave’s Hot Chicken is focused on bringing its crave-able tenders and sliders to communities throughout the country. Additional brand investors include former California First Lady Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis, Red Sox owner Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan. For more information, visit www.daveshotchicken.com .

Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Dave’s Hot Chicken

949-981-0757

josh@daveshotchicken.com