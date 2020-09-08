Dave’s Hot Chicken Brings the Heat with Opening of Fifth Location

Los Angeles Cult Favorite Continues its Southern California Expansion with More on the Way

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dave’s Hot Chicken , LA’s favorite Nashville Hot Chicken spot, today announced the grand opening of its newest Los Angeles restaurant, at 465 N. Fairfax Ave. , next to Supreme. Beginning Wednesday, September 9, Dave’s Hot Chicken Fairfax will be open from 11am – 11pm Monday through Thursday, and 11am until midnight Friday through Sunday.

The fast-casual concept specializes in Hot Chicken tenders and sliders, offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Heat to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), and sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries.

The 1,500 square-foot Fairfax restaurant will initially be open for take-out and patio dining, with team members dawning custom Dave’s Hot Chicken masks, and social distancing enforced while in line. Delivery through all major third-party providers, including Postmates, Doordash, Ubereats and Grubhub, will also be available.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to blow people’s minds with an insane combination of craveable hot chicken, unique spice combinations and best-in-class hospitality,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “We’re looking forward to opening at least one more Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant by the end of the year, as we gear up for a big 2021.”

Chef Dave, along with his three best friends, came up with the idea for Dave’s Hot Chicken in early 2017. Chef Dave – a classically trained chef and self-described spice freak – was inspired by the unique, flavorful spice of Nashville Hot Chicken and set out to create his own craveable version.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is one of the fastest-growing restaurant concepts in history, having more than 200 locations under contract since it began franchising less than one year ago.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

Chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends opened the first Dave’s Hot Chicken as a parking lot pop-up in early 2017. A self-described “spice freak,” Kopushyan fell in love with the flavor profile of Nashville Hot Chicken and wanted to bring that experience to Los Angeles natives. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. Now, backed by Bill Phelps, co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels and one of the original investors in Blaze Pizza, Dave’s Hot Chicken is focused on bringing its crave-able tenders and sliders to communities throughout the country. Additional brand investors include former California First Lady Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis, Red Sox owner Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan. For more information, visit www.daveshotchicken.com .

