Dave’s Hot Chicken Announces Grand Opening of Newest Los Angeles-Area Restaurant in Northridge

Company Celebrates 10th Location with Limited Grand Opening Merchandise

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dave’s Hot Chicken , the scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation, today announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant, in the Los Angeles suburb of Northridge, across the street from California State University, Northridge. The restaurant, located at 9205 Reseda Blvd., will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, March 19, and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30am until 11:00pm, and Friday and Saturday, 10:30am until midnight.

The fast-casual concept specializes in Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries. Offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken utilizes a proprietary spice blend crafted specifically for its heat level.

The newest Los Angeles-area location marks the 10th restaurant opening for the brand, which is on track to open its 100th location within the next two years. Those in attendance for the Northridge grand opening will have the chance to get limited Dave’s Hot Chicken merchandise as well.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just three short years ago. We are ecstatic to be opening our milestone 10th restaurant right here in Los Angeles near the Cal State Northridge campus.”

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, Arman Oganesyan and best friend Chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, launched Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot pop-up in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to almost 300 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada and will open an additional 30 to 40 locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.” Additional brand investors include former California First Lady Maria Shriver, Red Sox owner Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan. For more information, visit www.daveshotchicken.com .

Media Contact:

Dave’s Hot Chicken

press@daveshotchicken.com

The post Dave’s Hot Chicken Announces Grand Opening of Newest Los Angeles-Area Restaurant in Northridge first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.