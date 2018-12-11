Daughter's Deli opens in West Hollywood with Langer's pastrami and double-baked rye bread

Daughter’s Deli

Trisha Langer, pastrami royalty who grew up working at her grandparent’s Westlake deli, Langer’s, has opened Daughter’s Deli in West Hollywood. Her condensed menu of classics includes smoked whitefish salad, blintzes and, of course, hot corned beef and pastrami sandwiches on double-baked rye, each named after family members.

8555 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 652-6552, www.daughtersdeli.com

Gray Tavern

A new Studio City bar and restaurant from chef Jason Francisco, called Gray Tavern, is now open on Ventura Boulevard. He’s a veteran of Comme Ça Las Vegas and Michael Cimarusti’s Il Pesce at Eataly. Francisco’s menu includes pork belly agrodolce, chorizo-dusted octopus and king salmon paella, with drinks such as the Dad Bod, with bacon-washed bourbon, smoked maple syrup and tobacco leaf smoke.

10964 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, (818) 358-2363, graytavern.com

Jeong Yuk Jeom

This new Koreatown restaurant, named for the words commonly used for butcher shops and meat specialists in South Korea, is now open at 6th Street and Western Avenue. Jeong Yuk Jeom serves lavish grilling options such as tomahawk steaks and dry-aged rib-eye. There’s also beef tartare sushi and classic dishes such as galbi jjim.

621 S. Western Ave., Suite 100, Los Angeles, (213) 384-2244, jeongyukjeom.com

Le Néant

The upscale cocktail bar found in back of the Wolves DTLA is now open on Thursday nights. Inspired by omakase meals at Japanese sushi restaurants, Le Néant gives guests a list of farmers market ingredients in lieu of a menu. Cocktails are designed around customers’ preferences or left to the imagination of the bartenders, with the list changing every week and cocktails morphing even in the course of a single evening.

519 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, (213) 265-7952, thewolvesdtla.com/leneant/

Simone

Chef Jessica Largely will start serving brunch on Saturday at her Arts District restaurant, Simone. In addition to clarified Bloody Marys and mole-laced Bloody Marias, there’s fried chicken, oysters and focaccia bread pudding with passion fruit caramel on the menu. Brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

449 S. Hewitt St., Los Angeles, (424) 433-3000, simoneartsdistrict.com

Michael’s

Chef Miles Thompson recently parted ways with Michael’s after more than two years at the Santa Monica restaurant. While there, he earned consecutive nominations for James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year. Thompson has yet to announce his next move, and Michael’s has not named a replacement.

Goldie’s closes on 3rd Street

Goldie’s, the 3rd Street restaurant and bar from Eveleigh, Little Ruby and Elephante owner Nick Mathers, held its final night of service on Sunday, closing after a five-year run.

