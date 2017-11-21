Daughters of Cafe Hoang owners strike out on their own with First Sip Cafe

Erin and Gigi Hoang grew up on Argyle Street, working at their parents’ restaurant Cafe Hoang and becoming familiar with the neighborhood. But on a street where restaurants and grocery stores are common, they always felt that a neighborhood coffee shop was missing. Next week, they’re filling that gap with First Sip Cafe.

“There’s not a lot of places where the community just comes around to hang out,” said Erin Hoang, co-owner. “It’s something we want to bring to Argyle.”

Unlike Cafe Hoang, a Vietnamese and Thai restaurant with three locations, First Sip Cafe will serve Western-style pastries and panini, rather than spring rolls and noodles.

Of course, the coffee shop will specialize in espresso drinks, brewed coffee and teas, but the two sisters have also come up with their own concoctions, like an iced black coffee with jalapeno peppers and coconut syrup. Another creation is sweet black tea with rose syrup and rosemary. Both drinks received overwhelmingly positive feedback when they debuted at the Argyle Night Market this summer.

Their parents have expressed concerns. After all, they know firsthand the pressures and stress associated with owning and operating a restaurant. The Hoang sisters are confident that their experiences, both watching their parents work and their own professional skills (Gigi operates the family’s Chinatown location, and Erin has a background in marketing) will help them run a successful business.

“It’s interesting to take it to the next generation and make it more modern,” Erin Hoang said. “We’re doing things very differently than how they run things.”

Cafe Hoang will open Nov. 27 and is at 1057 W. Argyle St. Hours have not been finalized. www.firstsip.cafe

Openings

LAKEVIEW — Popular late-night restaurant Diner Grill will reopen at the end of the year after it burned down last year. The 78-year-old greasy spoon is known for its Slinger, a heroically messy mashup of hash browns, two cheeseburger patties, grilled onions, house-made chili, two eggs and toast. 1635 W. Irving Park Road, 773-248-2030

RIVER NORTH — The lunch crowd will be able to get its hot chicken fix at The Budlong Hot Chicken, opening in the Merchandise Mart sometime in February. Stay tuned.

BURR RIDGE — Hampton Social is bringing East Coast-inspired vibes to the former Burger Bistro space. The second location, in Burr Ridge, opened this week, and the forthcoming Streeterville location will be the third, with a 2018 opening date. 705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, 630-219-0009, thehamptonsocial.com

LINCOLNSHIRE — The Marriott Resort has added two new restaurants, Three Embers and Wrights Brew & Bistro, which took over the former King’s Wharf restaurant space. Three Embers features elevated Midwestern cuisine with local ingredients, some sourced from the resort’s on-site farm, and European influences. Wrights Brew & Bistro will offer up burgers, artisan cheese and the resort’s own Honey Badger Beer. 10 Marriott Drive, 847-634-0100, chicagomarriottlincolnshire.com

Closings:

EVANSTON — Tommy Nevin’s Pub is closing, Patch first reported. Owners said the restaurant and bar’s revenue had been declining for years.

LAKEVIEW — Longtime Mexican restaurant Mi Tierra on Belmont Avenue has closed.

RAVENSWOOD — Mythos is closing its doors Dec. 3 after 10 years of serving up Greek food. Owner Toni Di Meola posted on Facebook that it was a “Herculean effort” to sustain the restaurant and thanked friends and family.

