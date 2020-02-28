Dat Dog Eyes the Sunshine State for Expansion

New Orleans-based hot dog and sausage franchise seeking local owners to open restaurants

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dat Dog , a New Orleans staple that specializes in gourmet hot dogs and sausages, is planning to expand beyond their four Louisiana locations and bring its unique menu to markets across Florida. The brand is explicitly looking at Tampa, St. Petersburg, Fort Myers, and Naples. It is seeking local franchisees to bring Dat Dog to these markets.

Dat Dog’s expansion is part of CEO Paul G. Tuennerman’s growth strategy for the brand throughout the South. Tuennerman, a former executive with Raising Cane’s, has plenty of experience growing a restaurant brand and is primed to take Dat Dog to new heights. With a strong cult following, this iconic brand is ready to bring its unique culture and exciting menu to neighboring states.

Founded in 2011, Dat Dog is a New Orleans culinary institution with a devoted following that features an array of gourmet sausages, all-beef hot dogs, French Fries, tater tots, premium spirits, and a sampling of local craft beers, in a brightly colored, unpolished environment. Dat Dog also offers vegetarian and vegan options to accommodate most lifestyle options. With 30 toppings available at no extra charge – including unconventional options like blackberry sauce, guacamole, chipotle mayo, and crawfish etouffee – customers have the freedom to create their very own culinary masterpiece.

“This isn’t your father’s hot dog stand,” said Tuennerman. “We encourage each guest to make it their own, starting with our range of sausages and hot dogs. They can pick anything from alligator, crawfish, or duck sausages to plant-based spicy chipotle sausages or traditional all-beef frankfurters and decorate their creation with any of our 30 toppings. You can come in every day and create an entirely different gourmet masterpiece each time.”

Dat Dog is seeking qualified franchisees that are looking to become part of a culture and brand that is exciting, creative, and unique. Tuennerman hopes to open six locations along Florida’s west coast.

“We are excited to bring our energetic culture and experimental menu to these communities in Florida,” added Tuennerman. “We believe residents in these areas would appreciate Dat Dog as a place to not only enjoy a great meal but have fun creating it.”

Including a franchise fee of $50,000, the total investment necessary to begin operation of a Dat Dog franchise is between $992,000 and $2,800,000.

For more information about Dat Dog’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.datdog.com/franchising/

About Dat Dog

Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2017, Dat Dog is a New Orleans-based restaurant chain that specializes in gourmet hot dogs and sausages that can be dressed in a selection of over 30 different toppings. The critically acclaimed restaurant – touted by The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and The Food Network – currently has four locations open and operating in New Orleans, and has numerous other deals in various stages of development. For more information, please visit https://www.datdog.com .