Darna, a Chic, Contemporary Mediterranean Market, Arrives at Legacy West this Spring

Worldly market and eatery now hiring up to 100 team members for late-May opening

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Darna Mediterranean Market is bringing an immersive, cross-cultural culinary journey like no other to Legacy West next month.

A celebration of the shops, cafés, street vendors and bazaars that attract people of all ages and cultures to the shores of the Mediterranean, Darna – meaning “Our House” in Arabic – will immerse its guests in a land draped in history and culture. From Chef-Curated Meat Boards, French Pastries and Italian Roman Style Pizza to Turkish Flatbreads, Middle Eastern Kabobs, Moroccan Tagines and Lebanese Mezze, a culinary adventure as wide as the Mediterranean Sea awaits.

Once inside Darna’s doors, guests will be immediately transported to a distinctive Mediterranean market and eatery. An explosion of colors, patterns, smells and sounds will blend together varied cultures and traditions, resulting in an experience so real, you might momentarily forget you’re still in North Texas.

Looking to dine-in? Guests will be able to explore a curated collection of food and drinks from Darna’s full-service kitchen. Darna’s guests will enjoy captivating dishes such as Greek Feta Fondue, Pastrami Hummus and Savory Chicken Kabobs, while also experiencing the unique vibrancy that stems from the eccentric markets of the Mediterranean.

Interested in Grab & Go? Step over to the Deli for an array of ready-to-eat offerings, alongside its quick-service mezza, salad, and sandwich stations. Grab & Go guests will be able to build salads and sandwiches tailored to their liking, with home deli meats, breads, cheeses and spreads assorted by Darna’s team.

Be sure to explore the market! Darna’s Market will offer high-quality products, including specialty olive oils, Moroccan spices, dried fruits, roasted nuts and European cheeses and meats. Essential cooking ingredients will also be available for curious cooks and seasoned chefs alike!

Have room for drinks and dessert? Darna will feature a noteworthy Coffee Bar serving delectable pastries, desserts, and an array of essential coffees, particularly its heavenly Turkish Coffee. Darna will also feature a full-service alcohol bar offering everything from craft cocktails to select beer and wine.

“Yela Concepts Chef/Founder, Yaser Khalaf, and I have been working on this unique venture for quite some time, so we couldn’t be more excited to open, creating an experience unlike any other in North Texas,” said Yela Concepts President & CEO Pat Garza. “Inspired by Yaser’s heritage and years of research, along with his extensive reputation in the restaurant industry, Darna will encompass the cultivation of experience defined by texture, aroma, and visual art. We can’t wait to open next month and welcome everyone into ‘Our House!’”

Darna will feature an ambiance inspired by timeless Middle Eastern elements with nuances of modern chic, North African and coastal Mediterranean interiors. Darna’s industry-leading design and architectural partners will create a world-class space that is sure to take guests on a Mediterranean journey like no other.

For more information, please visit Darnamarket.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Darna, a Chic, Contemporary Mediterranean Market, Arrives at Legacy West this Spring first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.