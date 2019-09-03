Daphne’s Unveils New Chicken Shawarma Protein & a Limited-Time Pita Melt

Slow-Roasted Lebanese-Style Shawarma Joins Daphne’s Menu Of Nourishing Meditteranean Fare

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Daphne’s, the fresh and wholesome fast casual known for its nourishing and healthy Mediterranean-inspired offerings, has embraced its culinary roots with the addition of hand-carved chicken shawarma. This authentic Mediterranean dish is made from tender Halal meat, slow-roasted on a vertical spit, and seasoned with sumac, pepper, cinnamon, and other herbs.

Shawarma has long been a staple across the Mediterranean, and Daphne’s guests can now add it to their plates, salads, and bowls, or enjoy it on the new Chicken Shawarma Pita Melt, available for a limited time through December 29, 2019. This elevated pita sandwich features warm pita bread coated with pesto sauce and melted mozzarella & feta cheeses, then topped with roasted bell peppers and the spice-forward chicken shawarma. This savory newcomer is now available for $8.99 at all Daphne’s locations via in-store and online ordering.

“We enjoy providing a wide variety of offerings to our guests, and the chicken shawarma, which is roasted using a centuries-old technique, is a true return to Daphne’s Mediterranean roots,” said Michael Nakhleh, President of Daphne’s parent company, Elite Restaurant Group. “I’m particularly excited about the Chicken Shawarma Pita Melt, which stars traditional shawarma in a contemporary format, because it celebrates the Mediterranean flavors our guests expect from Daphne’s, while still incorporating our own unique spin.”

For exclusive promotions and loyalty rewards, join the Daphne’s Pita Points Club. Members can unlock a $5 credit for every 100 points earned, and get triple points on orders every Monday. Daphne’s is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, and Doordash to deliver its fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations.

Daphne’s currently operates 21 locations throughout California. Daphne’s is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains that also owns Slater’s 50/50, Patxi’s Pizza, and Gigi’s Cupcakes. For more information about Daphne’s, visit www.daphnes.biz and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @DaphnesGreek.

About Daphne’s

Daphne’s offers Mediterranean-inspired fare made with high-quality ingredients and a focus on nourishing healthful options. The menu reflects a dedication to inventive combinations, elegant proteins and ingredients, unique sauces, and overall delicious offerings that highlight all the Mediterranean has to offer. In a commitment to healthy and wholesome cuisine, most menu items fall under 700 calories and can be customized to accommodate low-fat, low-carb, high protein diets as well as vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets. Daphne’s currently operates 21 locations in California. For more information visit www.daphnes.biz.

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multi-concept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with a national clientele with locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast-casual Daphne’s, and family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza.

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Kathryn Kelly

kathryn@ajendapr.com

714-421-8117