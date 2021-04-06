Daphne’s Presents a Seafood Journey With Two New Dishes Available for a Limited Time

The Seasonal Seafood Plates Will Be Available Through July 5

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Daphne’s , the fresh and wholesome fast casual restaurant known for its nutritious menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, has added two new seafood plates to the menu that will be available for a limited time. The new offerings, which showcase wild-caught Alaskan salmon and breaded white fish, will be served individually now through July 5, 2021 at all Daphne’s restaurants across California.

Both plates focus on the freshest seasonal ingredients just in time for spring. The Salmon Plate ($15.49) features wild-caught Alaskan salmon filet marinated in chermoula sauce with lemon and spices served on a bed of basmati rice and roasted vegetables with warm pita and grilled lemon on the side. The Fish and Chip Plate ($10.99) is a Mediterranean-inspired take on the classic UK favorite and features fried breaded white fish served with fries, a house salad, lemon tahini dressing, and fresh lemon on the side.

“At Daphne’s, we remain committed to serving the best that the Mediterranean has to offer and find satisfaction in introducing new and fresh dishes to the menu seasonally,” said Richard Mora, Director of Operations. “We’re confident that these seafood plates will please both our health-conscious guests who visit Daphne’s for consistently great meals, and newcomers who are seafood fans.”

Guests can join the Daphne’s Pita Points Club for exclusive promotions and loyalty rewards. Members can unlock a $5 credit for every 100 points earned, and get triple points on orders every Monday.

Daphne’s is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, and Doordash to deliver its fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations.

Daphne’s currently operates restaurant locations throughout California and is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains. Elite Restaurant Group also owns Slater’s 50/50, Patxi’s Pizza, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Marie Callender’s, and Mimi’s Cafe. For more information about Daphne’s, visit www.daphnes.biz and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @DaphnesGreek.

About Daphne’s

For the past 30 years, Daphne’s has been committed to serving healthy and wholesome Mediterranean-inspired fare made with high-quality ingredients. With an emphasis on nourishing, healthful options, and many items under 700 calories, the menu can be customized to accommodate

low-fat, low-carb, high protein, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free diets. The menu reflects the concept’s dedication to inventive combinations of proteins and ingredients paired with unique sauces and overall fresh flavors that highlight all the Mediterranean has to offer. Daphne’s operates locations across California. For more information, visit www.daphnes.biz .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multi-concept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with a national clientele with locations from coast to coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast-casual Daphne’s, and family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza.

Media Contact:

Ivanna Rea

Ajenda Public Relations

ivanna@ajendapr.com

714-907-6551

