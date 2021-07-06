Daphne’s Launches Two New Seasonal Salads Available For a Limited Time

The Summer-Inspired Plates Will Be Available Through October 4

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Daphne’s , the fresh and wholesome fast casual restaurant known for its nutritious menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, has added two seasonal salad plates to the menu that will be available for a limited time. The new offerings, which feature signature summer ingredients like strawberries, tomatoes, and cucumbers, will be offered now through October 4, 2021 at all Daphne’s restaurants across California.

Both plates focus on the freshest seasonal ingredients just in time for the summer. A Daphne’s classic, the Strawberry Salad ($13.99) makes its return and features spring mixed greens tossed with honey vinaigrette dressing, topped with candied walnuts, feta, freshly sliced strawberries, grilled chicken and is served with warm pita and tzatziki sauce. The Salmon Kale-Quinoa Salad ($14.99) stars shredded kale tossed with quinoa, sweet lemon tahini dressing, topped with tomato, cucumber, red onion, red cabbage, wild caught Alaskan salmon and is served with warm pita and tzatziki sauce.

“Daphne’s mission has always been to deliver fresh, wholesome and inventive dishes to satisfy the appetites of our health-conscious guests who have come to look forward to our frequent introduction of limited-time menu offerings,” said Richard Mora, Director of Operations. “While our fan-favorite strawberry salad is back by popular demand, we’re thrilled to be offering a brand new addition this year, which we feel celebrates the absolute best of summer produce with our equally fresh salmon kale-quinoa salad.”

Guests can join the Daphne’s Pita Points Club for exclusive promotions and loyalty rewards. Members can unlock a $5 credit for every 100 points earned, and get triple points on orders every Monday.

Daphne’s is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, and Doordash to deliver its fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations.

Daphne’s currently operates restaurant locations throughout California and is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains. Elite Restaurant Group also owns Slater’s 50/50, Patxi’s Pizza, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Marie Callender’s, and Mimi’s Cafe. For more information about Daphne’s, visit www.daphnes.biz and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @DaphnesGreek.

About Daphne’s

For the past 30 years, Daphne’s has been committed to serving healthy and wholesome Mediterranean-inspired fare made with high-quality ingredients. With an emphasis on nourishing, healthful options, and many items under 700 calories, the menu can be customized to accommodate

low-fat, low-carb, high protein, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free diets. The menu reflects the concept’s dedication to inventive combinations of proteins and ingredients paired with unique sauces and overall fresh flavors that highlight all the Mediterranean has to offer. Daphne’s operates locations across California. For more information, visit www.daphnes.biz .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multi-concept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with a national clientele with locations from coast to coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast-casual Daphne’s, and family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza.

