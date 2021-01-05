Daphne’s Kicks off Pita Madness With the Debut of Four New Pita Sandwiches Available for a Limited-Time

The New Offerings Showcase Favorite Mediterranean Ingredients In Four Unique Ways

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Daphne’s , the fresh and wholesome fast casual restaurant known for its nutritious menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, has introduced four new pita sandwiches to the menu that will be available for a limited time. The new offerings, which showcase Daphne’s Mediterranean ingredients in four innovative combinations, will be served individually now through March 29, 2021 at all Daphne’s restaurants across California.

The Honey Chicken Pita ($9.59) features grilled chicken, cucumber-tomato salad, lettuce, and honey mustard sauce on a warm pita and is served with a side of tzatziki sauce, while the Cali Pita ($8.59) is a Mediterranean spin on a Cali Burrito, and begins with a choice of hand-carved gyro or grilled chicken, topped with fire feta, onions, and french fries with tzatziki sauce on a warm pita.

For guests looking for more intense flavors, the Zesty Steak Pita ($10.99) comes packed with grilled steak, horseradish sauce, lettuce, roasted seasoned tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese on a warm pita, and served with a side of tzatziki sauce. Equally innovative, the Shawarma Pita ($10.59) includes spice-marinated chicken shawarma, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, and roasted seasoned tomatoes topped with feta cheese on a warm pita and served with a side of tzatziki sauce.

“At Daphne’s, it is our continued mission to present fresh and healthy options featuring favorite Mediterranean flavors in unique ways,” said Richard Mora, Director of Operations. “Our goal with the launch of Pita Madness, and the introduction of these four unique pita sandwiches, was to offer flavor combinations to appeal to every palate while staying true to our Medietrranean roots.”

Guests can join the Daphne’s Pita Points Club for exclusive promotions and loyalty rewards. Members can unlock a $5 credit for every 100 points earned, and get triple points on orders every Monday.

Daphne’s is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, and Doordash to deliver its fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations.

Daphne’s currently operates restaurant locations throughout California and is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains. Elite Restaurant Group also owns Slater’s 50/50, Patxi’s Pizza, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Marie Callender’s, and Mimi’s Cafe. For more information about Daphne’s, visit www.daphnes.biz and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @DaphnesGreek.

About Daphne’s

For the past 30 years, Daphne’s has been committed to serving healthy and wholesome Mediterranean-inspired fare made with high-quality ingredients. With an emphasis on nourishing, healthful options, and many items under 700 calories, the menu can be customized to accommodate low-fat, low-carb, high protein, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free diets. The menu reflects the concept’s dedication to inventive combinations of proteins and ingredients paired with unique sauces and overall fresh flavors that highlight all the Mediterranean has to offer. Daphne’s operates locations across California. For more information, visit www.daphnes.biz

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multi-concept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with a national clientele with locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast-casual Daphne’s, and family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza.

