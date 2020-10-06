Daphne’s Debuts New Shawarma and Power Bowl for a Limited-Time

The New Vegan & Protein-Focused Options Are Available Now At All Daphne’s Restaurants

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Daphne’s , the fresh and wholesome fast casual restaurant known for its nutritious menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, has introduced two limited-time bowls that cater to vegan and protein-focused diets. The vegan-friendly Power Bowl and nutrient-dense Shawarma Bowl are available now through December 31, 2020 at all Daphne’s restaurants across California.

Both bowls highlight Daphne’s Mediterranean roots and authentic flavors while also providing healthy, nutritious options for an active lifestyle. The Shawarma Bowl features chicken shawarma, seasoned basmati rice, black beans, roasted vegetables, a chili cream sauce, and is served with a warm pita and garlic sauce. The Power Bowl is a vegan and vegetarian-friendly option packed with seasoned garbanzo beans, spring mix greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, kalamata olives, tabbouleh, and served with Daphne’s signature hummus, warm pita, and garlic sauce.

“At Daphne’s, our mission is to satisfy our customers by serving authentic and healthy dishes that are rooted in Mediterranean cuisine, but combined with fresh California influence,” said Richard Mora, Director of Operations. “We are hopeful that our guests will enjoy these new and limited-time additions to our menu.”

For exclusive promotions and loyalty rewards, join the Daphne’s Pita Points Club. Members can unlock a $5 credit for every 100 points earned, and get triple points on orders every Monday. Daphne’s is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, and Doordash to deliver its fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations.

Daphne’s currently operates restaurant locations throughout California and is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains. Elite Restaurant Group also owns Slater’s 50/50, Patxi’s Pizza, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Marie Callender’s, and Mimi’s Cafe. For more

information about Daphne’s, visit www.daphnes.biz and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @DaphnesGreek.

About Daphne’s

Daphne’s offers Mediterranean-inspired fare made with high-quality ingredients and a focus on nourishing healthful options. The menu reflects a dedication to inventive combinations of proteins and ingredients paired with unique sauces and overall fresh flavors that highlight all the Mediterranean has to offer. In a commitment to healthy and wholesome cuisine, most menu items fall under 700 calories and can be customized to accommodate low-fat, low-carb, high protein diets as well as vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets. Daphne’s operates locations across California. For more information visit www.daphnes.biz .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multi-concept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with a national clientele with locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast-casual Daphne’s, and family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza.

