Daphne’s Debuts New Pita Burgers, Seasoned Fries, & More for a Limited Time

The New Offerings Showcase Mediterranean Ingredients in a Classic Burger-and-Fries Format

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Daphne’s, the fresh and wholesome fast casual known for its vast menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, has introduced a handful of new limited-time offerings including three Pita Burgers, two varieties of seasoned french fries, and a spicy dipping sauce. The Pita Burgers continue Daphne’s mission to bring the flavors of the Mediterranean to California diners in a way that is original, innovative, and creative.

The three burgers combine traditional American toppings like lettuce, tomato, and choice of cheese with authentic Mediterranean flavors and ingredients like freshly-toasted pita buns, gyro, and falafel. The Gyro Burger features tzatziki, cucumber, a beef patty, and hand-carved gyro meat, while the vegetarian-friendly Falafel Burger pairs a falafel patty with hummus-slathered pita buns. For lovers of heat and spice, the Fire Feta Burger features a beef patty topped with loads of spice-infused feta cheese and spicy house-made Fire Feta sauce for an added kick.

The Pita Burgers are available in a combo for $8.99, which includes a soft drink and french fries, accompanied by a new harissa ketchup that combines the North African chili paste with classic American ketchup. For an extra dollar, guests can upgrade their side to new Garlic Fries or Fire Fries, which feature Daphne’s signature spicy Fire Feta sauce. The Pita Burgers and new french fries are now available at all Daphne’s locations through December 31, 2019, via in-store and online ordering.

“We’re thrilled to offer the Pita Burgers to our hungry and enthusiastic guests across the state,” said Michael Nakhleh, President of Daphne’s parent company, Elite Restaurant Group. “As we experiment with new ways to reinvent Mediterranean flavors for the masses, we continue to keep Daphne’s commitment to authenticity at the center of our ideas. The new Pita Burgers take classic Mediterranean favorites like falafel and gyro meat and present them in an authentically American format, creating something uniquely ours.”

For exclusive promotions and loyalty rewards, join the Daphne’s Pita Points Club. Members can unlock a $5 credit for every 100 points earned, and get triple points on orders every Monday. Daphne’s is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, and Doordash to deliver its fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations.

Daphne’s currently operates 21 locations throughout California. Daphne’s is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains that also owns Slater’s 50/50, Patxi’s Pizza, and Gigi’s Cupcakes. For more information about Daphne’s, visit www.daphnes.biz and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @DaphnesGreek.

