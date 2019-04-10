Daphne’s Debuts New Menu Items as Part of Larger Rebranding Efforts

The 30-Year-Old Brand Aims to Appeal to a New Generation by Embracing Greek Roots and Mediterranean-Infused Flavors

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Daphne’s, the fresh and wholesome fast casual known for its nourishing and healthy Mediterranean-inspired offerings, is embarking on a journey to regain footing in a crowded fast-casual segment by rebranding its image to appeal to a new, younger generation of restaurant-goers. The 30-year-old brand has revitalized its menu to focus on contemporary dishes that highlight trending ingredients and can be customized to fit modern day diet and lifestyle preferences. Daphne’s is entering four new markets and two new states in 2019, and will also be strengthening their hold in existing markets with the opening of new locations in Southern California.

The brand’s menu changes were spurred by guest feedback and industry trends that show an increased preference in health-focused dishes and customizable menu options. To meet those needs, Daphne’s has updated its menu to include new Mix-and-Match Plates, a Double Skewer option, and rotating seafood options that will change seasonally. Trending health foods and ingredients will be the focus of Daphne’s quarterly limited-time offers, with turmeric being the main focus for the brand through June 30.

Available now at all Daphne’s locations, the concept has introduced the Turmeric Trio: three turmeric-infused dishes that are meant to broaden the appeal of the spice beyond just one protein and plating option. The Turmeric Trio dishes include:

Spiced Gyro Pita ($8.99)

Hand-carved gyro, lettuce, turmeric-tahini dressing, cucumber tomato salad, turmeric-infused tzatziki, and crispy spiced chickpeas on a warm pita

Turmeric Falafel ($5.99)

Three hand-rolled falafels with turmeric tahini dressing served on a bed of lettuce with pickled red cabbage

Turmeric Mediterranean Salad ($12.99)

Grilled chicken, turmeric-spiced chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, artichokes, feta cheese, pickled cabbage, kalamata olives, tossed in turmeric lemon tahini dressing

In a larger effort to revive the veteran brand, Daphne’s acquired Mediterranean fast-casual competitor, Noon Mediterranean, at the end of 2018, thus paving the way for entry into the Dallas, Austin, Houston, and Boston markets. Locations in Dallas and Austin have already rebranded and reopened under the Daphne’s Mediterranean name, with the remaining Houston and Boston restaurants to complete their conversions by the end of May. This acquisition launched Daphne’s from a regional brand to a national one that is quickly expanding its reach from coast-to-coast and attracting new generations of customers with its contemporary menu offerings and focus on trending Mediterranean ingredients.

“Daphne’s has earned a reputation for its healthy and thoughtful fare over the last three decades, but we wanted to take the menu to the next level by adding in trending, buzzy ingredients like turmeric and seasonal seafood, which are largely unseen in our fast casual competitors,” said Michael Nakhleh, President of Daphne’s parent company, Elite Restaurant Group. “Unveiling a newer, contemporary menu perfectly aligns with the timing of our expansion and rebrand, and as we continue to grow into new markets across the U.S., we’re eager to introduce Daphne’s healthful offerings to new communities.”

Daphne’s currently operates 24 locations in California and Texas, and will soon have a total of 32 outposts nationwide once the remaining Noon Mediterranean locations are converted in Houston and Boston. Daphne’s is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains that also owns Slater’s 50/50 and Patxi’s Pizza. For more information about Daphne’s, visit www.daphnes.biz and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @DaphnesGreek.

About Daphne’s

Daphne’s offers Mediterranean-inspired fare made with high-quality ingredients and a focus on nourishing healthful options. The menu reflects a dedication to inventive combinations, elegant proteins and ingredients, unique sauces, and overall delicious offerings that highlight all the Mediterranean has to offer. In a commitment to healthy and wholesome cuisine, most menu items fall under 700 calories and can be customized to accommodate low-fat, low-carb, high protein diets as well as vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets. Daphne’s currently operates 21 locations in California and 8 locations in Texas, with an additional 5 opening soon in California, Texas, and Boston. For more information visit www.daphnes.biz .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multi-concept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with a national clientele with locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast-casual Daphne’s, and family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza.

