Daphne’s Debuts Limited-Time Strawberry Salad at All Locations

The Summer-Inspired Salad Will Be Available Through October 11

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Daphne’s , the fresh and wholesome fast casual known for its nourishing menu of Mediterranean-inspired offerings, is introducing a limited-time, seasonal Strawberry Salad. The summer-inspired salad is currently available at all Daphne’s restaurants across California through October 11.

The Strawberry Salad ($12.99) is the latest seasonal menu item from Daphne’s and features summer’s favorite produce: strawberries. The limited-time Strawberry Salad features spring mixed greens tossed in honey vinaigrette dressing and topped with freshly chopped strawberries, candied walnuts, feta, grilled chicken and served with warm pita and tzatziki sauce.

“At Daphne’s, it is always our goal to offer fresh and nourishing dishes for our guests, and we believe our new Strawberry Salad hits it out of the park on both accounts,” said Richard Mora, Director of Operations. “We’re excited to celebrate the best of summer produce in this limited-time salad, and we know it will be well-received by our guests.”

For exclusive promotions and loyalty rewards, join the Daphne’s Pita Points Club. Members can unlock a $5 credit for every 100 points earned, get triple points on orders every Monday, and cash in on more exclusive offerings. Daphne’s is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, and Doordash to deliver its fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations.

Daphne’s currently operates 23 locations throughout California. Daphne’s is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains that also owns Slater’s 50/50, Patxi’s Pizza, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Marie Callender’s, and Mimi’s Cafe. For more information about Daphne’s, visit www.daphnes.biz and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @DaphnesGreek.

About Daphne’s

Daphne’s offers Mediterranean-inspired fare made with high-quality ingredients and a focus on nourishing healthful options. The menu reflects a dedication to inventive combinations, elegant proteins and ingredients, unique sauces, and overall delicious offerings that highlight all the Mediterranean has to offer. In a commitment to healthy and wholesome cuisine, most menu items fall under 700 calories and can be customized to accommodate low-fat, low-carb, high protein diets as well as vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets. Daphne’s currently operates 23 locations in California. For more information visit www.daphne’s.biz .