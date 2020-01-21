Daphne’s Adds New Lavash Wraps to Menu for Limited-Time

The Middle Eastern-Style Wraps Are Made With Premium, Handmade Ingredients

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Daphne’s, the fresh and wholesome fast casual known for its nourishing menu of Mediterranean-inspired offerings, has launched new and limited-time lavash wraps at all locations. The wraps are available for $8.99 through March 26, 2020.

As with many of Daphne’s menu items, the lavash wraps are rooted in traditional Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors but elevated in a way that is modern and contemporary. The wraps come in three varieties, each made with soft, unleavened lavash bread and handmade ingredients. Options include:

Fire Feta Gyro Wrap : Freshly-carved gyro meat with Daphne’s signature Fire Feta sauce, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, and lettuce

: Freshly-carved gyro meat with Daphne’s signature Fire Feta sauce, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, and lettuce Crunchy Falafel Wrap : Crisp falafel with handmade babaganoush, feta, mozzarella, red cabbage, roasted tomatoes, and lemon tahini dressing

: Crisp falafel with handmade babaganoush, feta, mozzarella, red cabbage, roasted tomatoes, and lemon tahini dressing Mediterranean Chicken Wrap: Grilled chicken with cilantro hummus, feta, mozzarella, lettuce, and cucumber salad

“At Daphne’s, we always strive to elevate traditional, authentic Mediterranean staples in a way that will excite our guests and familiarize them with various dishes from the cuisine,” said James Bailey, Culinary Director of Daphne’s. “We wanted to showcase lavash bread in a pure form, but pair it with exciting handmade sauces like babaganoush and cilantro hummus, which we knew would add tons of flavor and complement the proteins well.”

For exclusive promotions and loyalty rewards, join the Daphne’s Pita Points Club. Members can unlock a

$5 credit for every 100 points earned, and get triple points on orders every Monday. Daphne’s is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, and Doordash to deliver its fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations.

Daphne’s currently operates 21 locations throughout California. Daphne’s is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains that also owns Slater’s 50/50, Patxi’s Pizza, and Gigi’s Cupcakes. For more information about Daphne’s, visit www.daphnes.biz and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @DaphnesGreek.

About Daphne’s

Daphne’s offers Mediterranean-inspired fare made with high-quality ingredients and a focus on nourishing healthful options. The menu reflects a dedication to inventive combinations, elegant proteins and ingredients, unique sauces, and overall delicious offerings that highlight all the Mediterranean has to offer. In a commitment to healthy and wholesome cuisine, most menu items fall under 700 calories and can be customized to accommodate low-fat, low-carb, high protein diets as well as vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets. Daphne’s currently operates 21 locations in California. For more information visit www.daphnes.biz .