Daniel Neman: An (in)complete list of calories that don't count

Calories that don't count:
- The evened-off corner of an uneven piece of cake or loaf of bread
- An after-dinner mint
- Anything sugar-free, even if it is loaded with other fattening ingredients
- Anything fat-free, even if it is loaded with sugar
- Cake crumbs
- Bread crumbs
- Cookie crumbs
- Pie crumbs
- Basically, any crumbs
- Anything eaten after your regular bedtime
- Any treat you share with your dog
- Any treat you would share with your dog, if you had one
- The entire first meal after you weigh yourself and are surprised to see that you have lost weight
- Your children's leftover food, because you're helping to fight the problem of food waste
- A lone french fry in the bottom of the bag
- Anything you eat in a car that isn't fast food
- Anything you drink to replenish yourself after exercising
- Also, maybe a post-exercise cookie
- Raw vegetables, even when dipped in ranch dressing
- Ice cream eaten in your car outside the gym
- Any treat purchased at a coffee shop if you stopped in really intending to only have the coffee
- Unless the coffee drink ends in "-iato" or "-uccino"
- Any food stolen off your spouse's or significant other's plate
- If you can't remember how many drinks you've had, the drinks that you can't remember
- Food eaten after a breakup
- Anything eaten while reading
- Popcorn at the movies
- Food eaten at grandma's house
- Food on your birthday
- Food on your spouse's birthday
- Food on your kids' birthday
- Food on your dog's birthday (again, if you have a dog)
- Vacation food
- Anything eaten on deadline
- Lollipops at the doctor's office
- Halloween candy stolen from your kids' bags
- Samples at the supermarket
- Doughnuts brought into the office, especially if your office is a newsroom
