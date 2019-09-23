Daniel Neman: An (in)complete list of calories that don't count

Calories that don't count:

- The evened-off corner of an uneven piece of cake or loaf of bread

- An after-dinner mint

- Anything sugar-free, even if it is loaded with other fattening ingredients

- Anything fat-free, even if it is loaded with sugar

- Cake crumbs

- Bread crumbs

- Cookie crumbs

- Pie crumbs

- Basically, any crumbs

- Anything eaten after your regular bedtime

- Any treat you share with your dog

- Any treat you would share with your dog, if you had one

- The entire first meal after you weigh yourself and are surprised to see that you have lost weight

- Your children's leftover food, because you're helping to fight the problem of food waste

- A lone french fry in the bottom of the bag

- Anything you eat in a car that isn't fast food

- Anything you drink to replenish yourself after exercising

- Also, maybe a post-exercise cookie

- Raw vegetables, even when dipped in ranch dressing

- Ice cream eaten in your car outside the gym

- Any treat purchased at a coffee shop if you stopped in really intending to only have the coffee

- Unless the coffee drink ends in "-iato" or "-uccino"

- Any food stolen off your spouse's or significant other's plate

- If you can't remember how many drinks you've had, the drinks that you can't remember

- Food eaten after a breakup

- Anything eaten while reading

- Popcorn at the movies

- Food eaten at grandma's house

- Food on your birthday

- Food on your spouse's birthday

- Food on your kids' birthday

- Food on your dog's birthday (again, if you have a dog)

- Vacation food

- Anything eaten on deadline

- Lollipops at the doctor's office

- Halloween candy stolen from your kids' bags

- Samples at the supermarket

- Doughnuts brought into the office, especially if your office is a newsroom

Post-Dispatch staff writers Aisha Sultan and Valerie Schremp Hahn contributed to this column.

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com